Union Grove, Wis. Native Serves Aboard USS Dewey (DDG 105)

PHILIPPINE SEA – Union Grove, Wisconsin native and 2019 Union Grove High School graduate, Gunner’s Mate (GM) Seaman Cade Kevek, is assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105). Dewey is forward-deployed to Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan, and currently conducting routine operations underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility.



“I joined the Navy to help me get a jump start on life,” said Kevek. “I didn’t want to go to a four-year college and be in debt for the rest of my life. Now I can go to college while I’m serving my country and getting paid to do it at the same time.”



Kevek has been in the Navy for more than two years, joining in December, 2019. In addition to maintaining and operating small arms and crew serve weapons, Kevek’s primary duty aboard Dewey is a Vertical Launch System (VLS) technician. The VLS launches missiles from a 64-cell launcher on the back of the ship, or aft missile deck, and a 32-cell launcher on the front, or forward missile deck. VLS technicians complete daily maintenance to ensure mission readiness of the ship’s critical defense systems.



“I chose my rate because I wanted to work hard and do real Navy things – the stuff you see in the movies,” said Kevek. “I didn’t want to sit at a desk; I wanted to work with my hands, and being a Gunner’s Mate gives me that opportunity.”



Kevek grew up on a farm where his father instilled a strong work-ethic in him, a trait that has not gone unnoticed by his leadership. “[Kevek] is a great Sailor, his professional curiosity, technical development and ability to adapt to any task given and complete it is impressive,” said Ensign Mario Villalta, Combat Gunnery Division’s Gunnery Officer. “He has maintained an impeccable forward and aft launcher which is able to fire any missile at any time, ensuring Dewey maintains security, deterrence and dominance at sea.”



Kevek says his favorite part of the Navy is executing live-fire exercises, whether it’s firing small arms or crew serve weapons such as the .50-caliber machine gun, firing the Mark 45 5-inch caliber gun, Phalanx Close-In Weapon System (CIWS), or conducting a live missile launch. “I love working on my system and I love when we shoot, there’s nothing like it,” added Kevek. Villalta praised Kevek’s positive attitude and his embodiment of Dewey’s moto, “Will to Fight from the Heart.”



Even when working gets difficult, Kevek finds positivity in his relationships with his fellow Sailors onboard. “In those moments, you become really close with who you’re working with – cracking jokes and telling stories,” said Kevek. “You realize how much of a bond you have with them, because at the end of the day, we’re all going through the same rough times together. And when you know the people you’re working with have your back, that’s what makes it worth it.”



In addition to his daily duties as a Gunner’s Mate VLS technician, Kevek is a member of the Medical Training Team, conducting medical drills to teach Sailors how to effectively treat wounds, he also serves the event coordinator for the Junior Enlisted Association (JEA), and is responsible for planning and executing JEA fundraisers and moral boosting events.



“His sustained superior performance has surpassed levels that are normally seen in senior Petty Officers,” added Villalta. “Kevek has truly made my division and the Weapons Department proud and will continue to do so because he is a goal driven Sailor. I am most confident that he has made his hometown and all of America proud for serving honorably on-board Dewey.”



Dewey is assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15 and is underway supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific. Commander, Task Force 71/DESRON 15 is the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.29.2022 Date Posted: 04.03.2022 00:45 Story ID: 417709 Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Hometown: UNION GROVE, WI, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Union Grove, Wis. Native Serves Aboard USS Dewey (DDG 105), by PO1 Benjamin Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.