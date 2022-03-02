Charlie Company Motivational run_20220203

U.S Marines with Charlie Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, conduct a motivational run at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Feb. 3, 2022. During the Motivational Run, the new Marines sing traditional cadances with their Drill Insructors to motivate each other and the families attending. Following the motivational run, the new Marines receive on base liberty to spend time with their families for the first time since they began their 13 weeks of training. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo By Cpl Simone Saravia

