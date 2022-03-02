Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Charlie Company Motivational run_20220203 [Image 6 of 9]

    Charlie Company Motivational run_20220203

    MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2022

    Photo by Lance Cpl. simon saravia 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    U.S Marines with Charlie Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, conduct a motivational run at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Feb. 3, 2022. This is the final physical training event Charlie Compnay conducted before graduation. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo By Cpl Simone Saravia)

    Date Taken: 02.03.2022
    Date Posted: 02.03.2022 19:09
    Photo ID: 7034033
    VIRIN: 220203-M-HJ365-272
    Resolution: 5184x2817
    Size: 2.66 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Charlie Company Motivational run_20220203 [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl simon saravia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USMC
    MCRD
    Recruits
    Marines
    Recruit training
    MCRDSD

