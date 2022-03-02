Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Charlie Company Motivational run_20220203 [Image 5 of 9]

    Charlie Company Motivational run_20220203

    MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2022

    Photo by Lance Cpl. simon saravia 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    U.S Marines with Charlie Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, conduct a motivational run at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Feb. 3, 2022. During the Motivational Run, the new Marines sing traditional cadances with their Drill Insructors to motivate each other and the families attending. Following the motivational run, the new Marines receive on base liberty to spend time with their families for the first time since they began their 13 weeks of training. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo By Cpl Simone Saravia

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2022
    Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Charlie Company Motivational run_20220203 [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl simon saravia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USMC
    MCRD
    Recruits
    Marines
    Recruit training
    MCRDSD

