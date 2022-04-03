Athens, Ala. Native Serves Aboard USS Dewey (DDG 105)

PACIFIC OCEAN – Athens, Alabama native and 2017 Tanner High School graduate, Operations Specialist (OS) 2nd Class Adrian Godinez-Vega, is assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105). Dewey is forward-deployed to Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan, and currently conducting routine underway operations in the Pacific Ocean.



“I joined the Navy for the opportunities it has to offer,” said Godinez. “I chose my rate because it involved a lot of communication skills, and that is a skill I wanted to get better at. I wanted to see more of the world, and the Navy has done that for me.”



Godinez joined the Navy in 2017. Following boot camp, he attended OS “A” school and checked aboard Dewey in 2018 while the ship was homeported in San Diego, California. In 2020, he attended Anti-Surface/Subsurface Tactical Air Control (ASTAC) “C” school, an advanced tactical school critical to Dewey’s operational capability. As one of Dewey’s ASTACs, he is responsible for controlling rotary wing aircraft, liaising between the aircraft and the ship from takeoff until landing, as well as providing mutual support throughout the flight. Godinez also creates the watch-bills for Operations Intelligence (OI) Division’s in-port duty section and is responsible for drafting a number of reports vital to ongoing operations.



“OS2 Godinez-Vega is a tireless worker,” said Operations Specialist 1st Class Trina Gray, OI Division Leading Petty Officer (LPO). “He is ambitious, and when he wants something, he does not take ‘no’ for an answer. He is motivated and brings a lot of energy to the division.”



Godinez played soccer with his friends in high school, and never expected that he would have the opportunity to continue his passion once he joined the Navy. Now he and other players are working with Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR) at Fleet Activities Yokosuka to make a soccer organization for Navy-wide play in Yokosuka.



“The fact that I can play soccer with people around the world feels amazing,” said Godinez. “It reminds me of home and keeps me on my toes. I just love the fact no matter what level you are in, you can always play with great and passionate players – always learning new things like tricks, playing styles, and teamwork.”



Godinez added that playing soccer has helped him create a network of bonds with people around the world. In addition to the travel opportunities, the experiences, and the food he has been able to try, his favorite part about the Navy is the people he is able to meet.



“I know I can always count on my shipmates on and off the field,” said Godinez.



Godinez’ teamwork on the field shows up in his work; Gray adds, “[Godinez] is definitely a top performer, and he contributes to the team by sharing his knowledge with junior Sailors and pushing them to achieve their next milestone.”



Godinez emphasizes that for young people seeking opportunities, a challenge, and to travel, then the Navy may be the right fit.



“Anything is possible if you put your mind into it,” said Godinez. “Stay positive and remember your goals always; learn to write them down. Find something that you like to do to help you take your mind out of work and relax. Never give up and keep pushing forward.”



Dewey is assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15 and is underway supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific. Commander, Task Force 71/DESRON 15 is the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force.

