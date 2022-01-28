Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Defender 2022 [Image 8 of 8]

    Pacific Defender 2022

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    01.28.2022

    Photo by Airman Breanna Gossett 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Alexandra Campanaro, a military working dog handler assigned to the 36th Security Forces Squadron practices water confidence training with U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Precious Nolen, a MWD handler assigned to the 36 SFS during Pacific Defender 22-1 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, January 28, 2022. The intent of Pacific Defender is to build partnerships, develop and enhance interpersonal relationships among attendees and provide networking opportunities for multilateral partnerships. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Breanna Gossett)

    Date Taken: 01.28.2022
    Date Posted: 02.03.2022 19:23
    Photo ID: 7034017
    VIRIN: 220128-F-MH881-1231
    Resolution: 5704x3795
    Size: 2.65 MB
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Defender 2022 [Image 8 of 8], by Amn Breanna Gossett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    guam

    andersen afb

    Military Working Dog (MWD)

    736 SFS

    Pacific Defender 22-1

    guam
    MWD
    RAAF
    andersen afb
    736 SFS
    Pacific Defender 22-1

