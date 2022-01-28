U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Alexandra Campanaro, a military working dog handler assigned to the 36th Security Forces Squadron practices water confidence training with U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Precious Nolen, a MWD handler assigned to the 36 SFS during Pacific Defender 22-1 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, January 28, 2022. The intent of Pacific Defender is to build partnerships, develop and enhance interpersonal relationships among attendees and provide networking opportunities for multilateral partnerships. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Breanna Gossett)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.28.2022 Date Posted: 02.03.2022 19:23 Photo ID: 7034017 VIRIN: 220128-F-MH881-1231 Resolution: 5704x3795 Size: 2.65 MB Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Pacific Defender 2022 [Image 8 of 8], by Amn Breanna Gossett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.