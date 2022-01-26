Pacific Defender 2022

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Nhin Vong, assigned to the 736th Security Forces Squadron, practices combative skills during Pacific Defender 22-1 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, January 26, 2022. The intent of Pacific Defender is to build partnerships, develop and enhance interpersonal relationships among attendees and provide networking opportunities for multilateral partnerships. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Breanna Gossett)

