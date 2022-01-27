Pacific Defender 2022

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Timothy Jansen, assigned to the 736th Security Forces Squadron, informs Royal Australian Air Force Corporal Alex Randles, a military working dog handler with the No. 2 Security Forces Squadron at RAAF Base Amberley, on the features of an M4 during Pacific Defender 22-1 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, January 27, 2022. The intent of Pacific Defender is to build partnerships, develop and enhance interpersonal relationships among attendees and provide networking opportunities for multilateral partnerships. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Breanna Gossett)

