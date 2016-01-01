220202-N-TR141-0038 EAST CHINA SEA (Feb. 2, 2022) Culinary Specialist Seaman Naiomy Santiago, from New York, prepares lunch for the crew aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) while conducting routine underway operations. Dewey is assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15 and is underway supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific. CTF 71/DESRON 15 is the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin A. Lewis)
|Date Taken:
|01.01.2016
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2022 18:58
|Photo ID:
|7033996
|VIRIN:
|220202-N-TR141-0038
|Resolution:
|5062x3375
|Size:
|2.15 MB
|Location:
|EAST CHINA SEA
|Hometown:
|NEW YORK, NY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Dewey's Culinary Specialists [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Benjamin Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT