    USS Dewey's Combat Information Center [Image 2 of 4]

    USS Dewey's Combat Information Center

    EAST CHINA SEA

    01.01.2016

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Benjamin Lewis 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    220202-N-TR141-0525 EAST CHINA SEA (Feb. 2, 2022) Gunner’s Mate Seaman Cade Kevek, from Union Grove, Wisconsin, stands watch as the optical sight system (OSS) supervisor in the Combat Information Center as the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) conducts routine underway operations. Dewey is assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15 and is underway supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific. CTF 71/DESRON 15 is the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin A. Lewis)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.01.2016
    Date Posted: 02.03.2022 18:57
    Photo ID: 7033980
    VIRIN: 220202-N-TR141-0525
    Resolution: 2784x1856
    Size: 421.58 KB
    Location: EAST CHINA SEA
    Hometown: UNION GROVE, WI, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Dewey's Combat Information Center [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Benjamin Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    7th Fleet
    CIC
    at sea
    East China Sea

