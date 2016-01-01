Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Dewey's Culinary Specialists [Image 1 of 4]

    USS Dewey's Culinary Specialists

    EAST CHINA SEA

    01.01.2016

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Benjamin Lewis 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    220202-N-TR141-0255 EAST CHINA SEA (Feb. 2, 2022) Culinary Specialist 1st Class Bayasgalan Munkhmandah, left, from Skokie, Illinois, and Culinary Specialist Seaman Junior Heumen, from Washington, District of Columbia, prepare lunch for the crew aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) while conducting routine underway operations. Dewey is assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15 and is underway supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific. CTF 71/DESRON 15 is the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin A. Lewis)

