USS Dewey's Culinary Specialists

220202-N-TR141-0255 EAST CHINA SEA (Feb. 2, 2022) Culinary Specialist 1st Class Bayasgalan Munkhmandah, left, from Skokie, Illinois, and Culinary Specialist Seaman Junior Heumen, from Washington, District of Columbia, prepare lunch for the crew aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) while conducting routine underway operations. Dewey is assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15 and is underway supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific. CTF 71/DESRON 15 is the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin A. Lewis)

