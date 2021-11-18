Airmen from the 820 Base Defense Group and soldiers from the Army National Guard Warrior Training Center perform a night static line jump off of a Marine Corps CH-53 “Super Stallion” helicopter at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Nov. 18, 2021. The 820 BDG along with the Army National Guard WTC and Marine Corps CH-53 helicopter crew members conducted airborne operations training to exchange tactics and to strengthen joint agile combat employment mission capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Katie Tamesis)
|Date Taken:
|11.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2022 10:32
|Photo ID:
|7033234
|VIRIN:
|211118-F-FJ317-011
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|16.85 MB
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Night Airborne Operation Training [Image 5 of 5], by 1st Lt. Katie DuBois, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
