Two Marine Corps CH-53 “Super Stallion” helicopters circle the drop zone at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Nov. 18, 2021. The 820th Base Defense Group along with the Army National Guard Warrior Training Center and Marine Corps CH-53 helicopter crew members conducted night airborne operations training to exchange tactics and to strengthen joint agile combat employment mission capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Katie Tamesis)
|Date Taken:
|11.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2022 10:32
|Photo ID:
|7033233
|VIRIN:
|211118-F-FJ317-010
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|16.31 MB
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Night Airborne Operation Training [Image 5 of 5], by 1st Lt. Katie DuBois, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT