    Night Airborne Operation Training [Image 3 of 5]

    Night Airborne Operation Training

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    11.18.2021

    Photo by 1st Lt. Katie DuBois 

    93rd Air Ground Operations Wing

    Two Marine Corps CH-53 “Super Stallion” helicopters circle the drop zone at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Nov. 18, 2021. The 820th Base Defense Group along with the Army National Guard Warrior Training Center and Marine Corps CH-53 helicopter crew members conducted night airborne operations training to exchange tactics and to strengthen joint agile combat employment mission capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Katie Tamesis)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.18.2021
    Date Posted: 02.03.2022 10:32
    Photo ID: 7033233
    VIRIN: 211118-F-FJ317-010
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 16.31 MB
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Night Airborne Operation Training [Image 5 of 5], by 1st Lt. Katie DuBois, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Airborne Operations

    Night operations

    Helicopter

    CH-53E Super Stallion

    ACC
    Marine Corps
    Army National Guard
    820 BDG
    93d AGOW
    15 AF

