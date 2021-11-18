Night Airborne Operation Training

Airmen from the 820 Base Defense Group and soldiers from the Army National Guard Warrior Training Center perform a night static line jump off of a Marine Corps CH-53 “Super Stallion” helicopter at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Nov. 18, 2021. The 820 BDG along with the Army National Guard WTC and Marine Corps CH-53 helicopter crew members conducted airborne operations training to exchange tactics and to strengthen joint agile combat employment mission capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Katie Tamesis)

