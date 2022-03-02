Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVCENT Hosts Defense Leaders from Bahrain, Israel

    NAVCENT Hosts Defense Leaders from Bahrain, Israel

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN

    02.03.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Mark Mahmod 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet       

    220203-N-OC333-2228 MANAMA, Bahrain (Feb. 3, 2022) Vice Adm. Brad Cooper commander of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command, U.S. 5th Fleet and Combined Maritime Forces, right, shakes hands with Israel Minister of Defense Benjamin Gantz after a visit to guided-missile cruiser USS Cole (DDG 67) in Bahrain, Feb. 3. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Mark Thomas Mahmod)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2022
    Date Posted: 02.03.2022 07:58
    Photo ID: 7032908
    VIRIN: 220203-N-OC333-2228
    Resolution: 4617x3072
    Size: 973.01 KB
    Location: MANAMA, BH 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVCENT Hosts Defense Leaders from Bahrain, Israel, by PO1 Mark Mahmod, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NAVCENT Hosts Defense Leaders from Bahrain, Israel

    TAGS

    Bahrain
    U.S. 5th Fleet
    USS Cole (DDG 67)
    Israel
    NAVCENT

