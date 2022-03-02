220203-N-OC333-2228 MANAMA, Bahrain (Feb. 3, 2022) Vice Adm. Brad Cooper commander of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command, U.S. 5th Fleet and Combined Maritime Forces, right, shakes hands with Israel Minister of Defense Benjamin Gantz after a visit to guided-missile cruiser USS Cole (DDG 67) in Bahrain, Feb. 3. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Mark Thomas Mahmod)
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2022 07:58
|Photo ID:
|7032908
|VIRIN:
|220203-N-OC333-2228
|Resolution:
|4617x3072
|Size:
|973.01 KB
|Location:
|MANAMA, BH
This work, NAVCENT Hosts Defense Leaders from Bahrain, Israel [Image 19 of 19], by PO1 Mark Mahmod, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NAVCENT Hosts Defense Leaders from Bahrain, Israel
