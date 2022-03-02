NAVCENT Hosts Defense Leaders from Bahrain, Israel

220203-N-OC333-2228 MANAMA, Bahrain (Feb. 3, 2022) Vice Adm. Brad Cooper commander of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command, U.S. 5th Fleet and Combined Maritime Forces, right, shakes hands with Israel Minister of Defense Benjamin Gantz after a visit to guided-missile cruiser USS Cole (DDG 67) in Bahrain, Feb. 3. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Mark Thomas Mahmod)

