220203-N-OC333-2266 MANAMA, Bahrain (Feb. 3, 2022) Vice Adm. Brad Cooper commander of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command, U.S. 5th Fleet and Combined Maritime Forces, center right; Maggie Nardi, charge d’affaires, U.S. Embassy to Bahrain, left of previous; Israel Minister of Defense Benjamin Gantz, left of previous; and Vice Adm. David Saar Salama, commander in chief of the Israeli Navy, left of previous, pose for a photo alongside guided-missile cruiser USS Cole (DDG 67) in Bahrain, Feb. 3. Cooper welcomed Gantz and other senior government officials from the United States, Bahrain and Israel for a trilateral meeting at Naval Support Activity Bahrain. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Mark Thomas Mahmod)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.03.2022 Date Posted: 02.03.2022 07:58 Photo ID: 7032907 VIRIN: 220203-N-OC333-2266 Resolution: 5731x3224 Size: 939.83 KB Location: MANAMA, BH Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NAVCENT Hosts Defense Leaders from Bahrain, Israel [Image 19 of 19], by PO1 Mark Mahmod, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.