NAVCENT Hosts Defense Leaders from Bahrain, Israel

220203-N-OC333-2266 MANAMA, Bahrain (Feb. 3, 2022) Vice Adm. Brad Cooper commander of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command, U.S. 5th Fleet and Combined Maritime Forces, center right; Maggie Nardi, charge d’affaires, U.S. Embassy to Bahrain, left of previous; Israel Minister of Defense Benjamin Gantz, left of previous; and Vice Adm. David Saar Salama, commander in chief of the Israeli Navy, left of previous, pose for a photo alongside guided-missile cruiser USS Cole (DDG 67) in Bahrain, Feb. 3. Cooper welcomed Gantz and other senior government officials from the United States, Bahrain and Israel for a trilateral meeting at Naval Support Activity Bahrain. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Mark Thomas Mahmod)
|02.03.2022
|02.03.2022 07:58
|7032907
|220203-N-OC333-2266
|5731x3224
|939.83 KB
|Location:
|MANAMA, BH
|1
|0
