    NAVCENT Hosts Defense Leaders from Bahrain, Israel [Image 17 of 19]

    NAVCENT Hosts Defense Leaders from Bahrain, Israel

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN

    02.03.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Mark Mahmod 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet       

    220203-N-OC333-1050 MANAMA, Bahrain (Feb. 3, 2022) Israel Minister of Defense Benjamin Gantz, left, shakes hands with Bahrain Rear Adm. Mohammed Yousif al-Asam, commander of the Royal Bahrain Naval Force at U.S. 5th Fleet headquarters in Bahrain, Feb. 3. Vice Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command, U.S. 5th Fleet and Combined Maritime Forces, welcomed senior government officials from the United States, Bahrain and Israel for a trilateral meeting at Naval Support Activity Bahrain. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Mark Thomas Mahmod)

    Date Taken: 02.03.2022
    Date Posted: 02.03.2022 07:58
    Photo ID: 7032906
    VIRIN: 220203-N-OC333-1050
    Resolution: 5254x3503
    Size: 1.61 MB
    Location: MANAMA, BH 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVCENT Hosts Defense Leaders from Bahrain, Israel [Image 19 of 19], by PO1 Mark Mahmod, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Bahrain
    U.S. 5th Fleet
    USS Cole (DDG 67)
    Israel
    NAVCENT

