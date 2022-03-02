NAVCENT Hosts Defense Leaders from Bahrain, Israel

220203-N-OC333-1050 MANAMA, Bahrain (Feb. 3, 2022) Israel Minister of Defense Benjamin Gantz, left, shakes hands with Bahrain Rear Adm. Mohammed Yousif al-Asam, commander of the Royal Bahrain Naval Force at U.S. 5th Fleet headquarters in Bahrain, Feb. 3. Vice Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command, U.S. 5th Fleet and Combined Maritime Forces, welcomed senior government officials from the United States, Bahrain and Israel for a trilateral meeting at Naval Support Activity Bahrain. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Mark Thomas Mahmod)

