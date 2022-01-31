Furniture is unpacked and placed in one of 10 new hardened dormitories as part of a Qatar Emiri Corps of Engineers led construction project at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Jan. 31, 2022. QECE, in coordination with Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central) program management office, are postured to complete 38 active construction projects by November 2022 to include, two dining facilities with larger seating capacity and attached food storage, as well as updates to electrical, water, sewer and communications infrastructure. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman David Phaff)
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2022 03:39
|Photo ID:
|7032732
|VIRIN:
|220131-F-XO639-1009
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|5.88 MB
|Location:
|QA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
PMO cements U.S., host nation commitment
