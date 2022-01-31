Furniture is unpacked and placed in one of 10 new hardened dormitories as part of a Qatar Emiri Corps of Engineers led construction project at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Jan. 31, 2022. QECE, in coordination with Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central) program management office, are postured to complete 38 active construction projects by November 2022 to include, two dining facilities with larger seating capacity and attached food storage, as well as updates to electrical, water, sewer and communications infrastructure. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman David Phaff)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.31.2022 Date Posted: 02.03.2022 03:39 Photo ID: 7032732 VIRIN: 220131-F-XO639-1009 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 5.88 MB Location: QA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, PMO cements U.S., host nation commitment [Image 3 of 3], by SrA David Phaff, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.