    PMO cements U.S., host nation commitment [Image 2 of 3]

    QATAR

    01.31.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman David Phaff 

    United States Air Forces Central     

    Qatar Emiri Corps of Engineers subcontractors continue construction on a dining facility at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Jan. 31, 2022. The dining facility is one of 38 active construction projects led by the QECE in coordination with Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central) program management office and is postured to complete November 2022. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman David Phaff)

    Qatar
    AFCENT
    PMO
    construction
    QECE
    AUAB

