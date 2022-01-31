Qatar Emiri Corps of Engineers subcontractors continue construction on a dining facility at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Jan. 31, 2022. The dining facility is one of 38 active construction projects led by the QECE in coordination with Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central) program management office and is postured to complete November 2022. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman David Phaff)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.31.2022 Date Posted: 02.03.2022 03:39 Photo ID: 7032731 VIRIN: 220131-F-XO639-1005 Resolution: 4487x2985 Size: 2.36 MB Location: QA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, PMO cements U.S., host nation commitment [Image 3 of 3], by SrA David Phaff, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.