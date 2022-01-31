PMO cements U.S., host nation commitment

A hard hat rests at a Qatar Emiri Corps of Engineers construction site at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Jan. 31, 2022. The QECE, in coordination with Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central) program management office, are postured to complete 38 active construction projects by November 2022 to include, 10 hardened dormitories, two dining facilities with larger seating capacity and attached food storage, as well as updates to electrical, water, sewer and communications infrastructure. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman David Phaff)

