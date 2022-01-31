Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PMO cements U.S., host nation commitment [Image 1 of 3]

    PMO cements U.S., host nation commitment

    QATAR

    01.31.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman David Phaff 

    United States Air Forces Central     

    A hard hat rests at a Qatar Emiri Corps of Engineers construction site at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Jan. 31, 2022. The QECE, in coordination with Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central) program management office, are postured to complete 38 active construction projects by November 2022 to include, 10 hardened dormitories, two dining facilities with larger seating capacity and attached food storage, as well as updates to electrical, water, sewer and communications infrastructure. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman David Phaff)

    Date Taken: 01.31.2022
    Date Posted: 02.03.2022 03:39
    Photo ID: 7032730
    VIRIN: 220131-F-XO639-1002
    Resolution: 4436x2951
    Size: 3.33 MB
    Location: QA
    Qatar
    AFCENT
    PMO
    construction
    QECE
    AUAB

