Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Theater Signal Brigade conducted a Chemical Biological Radiological Nuclear training at the CBRN training facility in Camp Humphreys, South Korea, on September 27, 2021. The CBRN training provides the soldiers the necessary skills to react accordingly in case of a chemical or a biological attack. (U.S. photo by 1TSB PAO)

