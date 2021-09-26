Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Theater Signal Brigade conducted a Chemical Biological Radiological Nuclear training at the CBRN training facility in Camp Humphreys, South Korea, on September 27, 2021. The CBRN training provides the soldiers the necessary skills to react accordingly in case of a chemical or a biological attack. (U.S. photo by 1TSB PAO)
|Date Taken:
|09.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2022 21:44
|Photo ID:
|7032375
|VIRIN:
|210927-A-A1203-004
|Resolution:
|1590x894
|Size:
|412.67 KB
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, 26, KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CBRN Training [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Luis Solorio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT