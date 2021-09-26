Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, 26, SOUTH KOREA

    09.26.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Luis Solorio 

    1st Signal Brigade

    Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Theater Signal Brigade conducted a Chemical Biological Radiological Nuclear training at the CBRN training facility in Camp Humphreys, South Korea, on September 27, 2021. The CBRN training provides the soldiers the necessary skills to react accordingly in case of a chemical or a biological attack. (U.S. photo by 1TSB PAO)

    Date Taken: 09.26.2021
    CAMP HUMPHREYS, 26, KR
