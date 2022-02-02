Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NROL-87 Launches from Vandenberg

    CA, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2022

    Photo by Michael Peterson 

    Space Launch Delta 30 Public Affairs   

    A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket first stage makes its return landing to Space Launch Complex-4, following the launch of a National Reconnaissance Office mission NROL-87, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, at 12:27 p.m. Pacific Time at Vandenberg Space Force Base, CA. This launch is the first NRO mission utilizing a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from the Western Range and the first Falcon 9 first stage landing back on Vandenberg Space Force Base SLC-4 pad since the Sentinel-6 launch and landing on Nov. 21, 2020. (U.S. Space Force photo by Michael Peterson)

    Vandenberg Space Force Base
    Space Launch Delta 30
    NROL-87

