A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket first stage makes its return landing to Space Launch Complex-4, following the launch of a National Reconnaissance Office mission NROL-87, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, at 12:27 p.m. Pacific Time at Vandenberg Space Force Base, CA. This launch is the first NRO mission utilizing a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from the Western Range and the first Falcon 9 first stage landing back on Vandenberg Space Force Base SLC-4 pad since the Sentinel-6 launch and landing on Nov. 21, 2020. (U.S. Space Force photo by Michael Peterson)
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2022 17:52
|Photo ID:
|7032051
|VIRIN:
|220202-F-IN231-1002
|Resolution:
|4200x6300
|Size:
|3.16 MB
|Location:
|CA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
This work, NROL-87 Launches from Vandenberg [Image 2 of 2], by Michael Peterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
