A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying National Reconnaissance Office mission NROL-87, launches from Vandenberg’s Space Launch Complex-4, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, at 12:27 p.m. Pacific Time. This launch is the first NRO mission utilizing a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from the Western Range and the first Falcon 9 first stage landing back on Vandenberg Space Force Base SLC-4 pad since the Sentinel-6 launch and landing on Nov. 21, 2020. (U.S. Space Force photo by Michael Peterson)

