    11th MEU host a distinguished visitor event aboard USS Essex (LHD 2) in support of MAREX 22 PH [Image 9 of 10]

    11th MEU host a distinguished visitor event aboard USS Essex (LHD 2) in support of MAREX 22 PH

    USS ESSEX (LHD 2), SULU SEA

    01.28.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Israel Chincio 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    SULU SEA (Jan. 28, 2022) U.S. Marines assigned to the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit and members of the Philippines Armed Forces, discuss on the flight deck of Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), during a distinguished visitor visit aboard USS Essex (LHD 2) in support of Marine Exercise Philippines (MAREX 22 PH), Jan. 28, 2022. MAREX 22 PH demonstrates U.S. commitment to the region and our long-standing treaty allies. We seek to build enduring, mutually beneficial relationships and invest in training to ensure a Free and Open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Israel Chincio)

    Date Taken: 01.28.2022
    Date Posted: 02.02.2022 06:48
    Photo ID: 7031178
    VIRIN: 220128-M-ET529-1314
    Resolution: 4952x3301
    Size: 961.73 KB
    Location: USS ESSEX (LHD 2), SULU SEA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 11th MEU host a distinguished visitor event aboard USS Essex (LHD 2) in support of MAREX 22 PH [Image 10 of 10], by Sgt Israel Chincio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Indian Ocean
    Philippines
    C7F
    USINDOPACOM
    MAREX 22

