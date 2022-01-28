11th MEU host a distinguished visitor event aboard USS Essex (LHD 2) in support of MAREX 22 PH

SULU SEA (Jan. 28, 2022) A U.S. Navy Sailor assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), demonstrates a navigation system to members of the Philippines Armed Forces aboard Essex, during a distinguished visitor event aboard USS Essex (LHD 2) in support of Marine Exercise Philippines (MAREX 22 PH), Jan. 28, 2022. MAREX 22 PH demonstrates U.S. commitment to the region and our long-standing treaty allies. We seek to build enduring, mutually beneficial relationships and invest in training to ensure a Free and Open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Israel Chincio)

Date Taken: 01.28.2022 Date Posted: 02.02.2022 Photo by Sgt Israel Chincio