11th MEU host a distinguished visitor event aboard USS Essex (LHD 2) in support of MAREX 22 PH

SULU SEA (Jan. 28, 2022) From left to right, U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Frank Mease, commanding officer, Battalion Landing Team 1/1, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), Philippine Marine Corps Col. Rommel Bogñalbal, chief of staff, 3rd Marine Brigade, Philippine Marine Corps Col. Antonio Mangoroban Jr., Deputy Commander for Marine Operations, Naval Forces West and U.S. Marine Corps Col. Jim Lively, commanding officer, 11th MEU, tour the flight deck of Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), during a distinguished visitor event aboard Essex in support of Marine Exercise Philippines (MAREX 22 PH), Jan. 28, 2022. MAREX 22 PH demonstrates U.S. commitment to the region and our long-standing treaty allies. We seek to build enduring, mutually beneficial relationships and invest in training to ensure a Free and Open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Israel Chincio)

