Stephanie Grout, 325th Force Support Squadron school liaison program manager, walks into Tyndall Academy at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 26, 2022. Grout helps Airmen and their families with day-to-day coordination and communication that can range from a child’s behavior in school, academic eligibility, enrollment, placement and graduation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Magen M. Reeves)
Supporting Tyndall’s military children
