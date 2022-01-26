Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Supporting Tyndall’s military children [Image 3 of 3]

    Supporting Tyndall’s military children

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Magen M. Reeves 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Stephanie Grout, 325th Force Support Squadron school liaison program manager, walks into Tyndall Academy at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 26, 2022. Grout helps Airmen and their families with day-to-day coordination and communication that can range from a child’s behavior in school, academic eligibility, enrollment, placement and graduation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Magen M. Reeves)

    Date Taken: 01.26.2022
    Date Posted: 01.31.2022 17:17
    Photo ID: 7029179
    VIRIN: 220126-F-YO405-1012
    Resolution: 3182x2125
    Size: 1.1 MB
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    school
    kids
    liaison
    children
    military
    Tyndall

