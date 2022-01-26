Supporting Tyndall’s military children

Stephanie Grout, 325th Force Support Squadron school liaison program manager, poses for a photo outside Tyndall Academy at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 26, 2022. Grout supports inbound and outbound Airmen and their families with military child education transition needs, as well as serving as an education informant between Tyndall leadership and Bay District Schools. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Magen M. Reeves)

