Supporting Tyndall’s military children

Tyndall Academy, formerly known as Tyndall Elementary, is a pre-kindergarten through seventh grade public school at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 28, 2022. The school is on federal property but is separate from the installation so that local, non-military children may attend. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Magen M. Reeves)

