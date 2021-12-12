Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JMTG-U Command Team meet with Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov [Image 3 of 4]

    JMTG-U Command Team meet with Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov

    LVIV, UKRAINE

    12.12.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Spencer Rhodes 

    53rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team

    Joint Multinational Training Group - Ukraine Commander and Senior Enlisted Leader, Col. Blake Glass and Command Sgt Maj. Jasen Pask sit opposite Ukraine's Defense Minister, Oleksiy Reznikov, during a presentation during his visit to the International Peacekeeping and Security Center, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. The JMTG-U mission continues to focus on "training the trainer," in order to grow and expand Ukraine's self-sufficient training capabilities. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Spencer Rhodes)

    Date Taken: 12.12.2021
    Date Posted: 01.31.2022 17:12
    Photo ID: 7029176
    VIRIN: 211212-Z-EG775-047
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 4.93 MB
    Location: LVIV, UA
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JMTG-U Command Team meet with Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Spencer Rhodes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    53rd IBCT
    Ukraine
    JMTG-U
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether
    FloridaNationalGuard

