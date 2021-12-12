Joint Multinational Training Group - Ukraine Commander and Senior Enlisted Leader, Col. Blake Glass and Command Sgt Maj. Jasen Pask sit opposite Ukraine's Defense Minister, Oleksiy Reznikov, during a presentation during his visit to the International Peacekeeping and Security Center, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. The JMTG-U mission continues to focus on "training the trainer," in order to grow and expand Ukraine's self-sufficient training capabilities. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Spencer Rhodes)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.12.2021 Date Posted: 01.31.2022 17:12 Photo ID: 7029176 VIRIN: 211212-Z-EG775-047 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 4.93 MB Location: LVIV, UA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JMTG-U Command Team meet with Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Spencer Rhodes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.