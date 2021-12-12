Joint Multinational Training Group - Ukraine Commander and Senior Enlisted Leader, Col. Blake Glass and Command Sgt Maj. Jasen Pask, along with their Ukrainian peers, met with the Ukraine Minister of Defense, Oleksiy Reznikov, Sunday evening, Dec. 12, 2021 at the International Peacekeeping and Security Center.

This is the Defense Minister's first visit to the IPSC since the 53rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team took command of the JMTG-U in late November. Task Force Gator as theyre called, continue to focus on the "training the trainer" mission, in order to grow Ukraine's self-sufficient military training capabilities. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Spencer Rhodes)

PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JMTG-U Command Team meet with Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Spencer Rhodes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.