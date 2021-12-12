Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JMTG-U Command Team meet with Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov [Image 1 of 4]

    JMTG-U Command Team meet with Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov

    LVIV, UKRAINE

    12.12.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Spencer Rhodes 

    53rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team

    Joint Multinational Training Group - Ukraine Commander and Senior Enlisted Leader, Col. Blake Glass and Command Sgt Maj. Jasen Pask, along with their Ukrainian peers, met with the Ukraine Minister of Defense, Oleksiy Reznikov, Sunday evening, Dec. 12, 2021 at the International Peacekeeping and Security Center.
    This is the Defense Minister's first visit to the IPSC since the 53rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team took command of the JMTG-U in late November. Task Force Gator as theyre called, continue to focus on the "training the trainer" mission, in order to grow Ukraine's self-sufficient military training capabilities. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Spencer Rhodes)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.12.2021
    Date Posted: 01.31.2022 17:12
    Photo ID: 7029173
    VIRIN: 211212-Z-EG775-038
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 5.36 MB
    Location: LVIV, UA
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JMTG-U Command Team meet with Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Spencer Rhodes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    JMTG-U Command Team meet with Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov
    JMTG-U Command Team meet with Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov
    JMTG-U Command Team meet with Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov
    JMTG-U Command Team meet with Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    53rd IBCT
    Ukraine
    JMTG-U
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether
    FloridaNationalGuard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT