Joint Multinational Training Group - Ukraine Commander and Senior Enlisted Leader, Col. Blake Glass and Command Sgt Maj. Jasen Pask, speak with Ukraine's Defense Minister, Oleksiy Reznikov during his visit to the International Peacekeeping and Security Center, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. Task Force Gator's mission at JMTG-U is to train IPSC's Observer Controller Trainers, in order to grow and expand Ukraine's self-sufficient training capabilities. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Spencer Rhodes)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.12.2021 Date Posted: 01.31.2022 17:12 Photo ID: 7029174 VIRIN: 211212-Z-EG775-034 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 4.73 MB Location: UA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JMTG-U Command Team meet with Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Spencer Rhodes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.