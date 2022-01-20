Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Marines Compete for Excellence in Marksmanship [Image 12 of 13]

    Marines Compete for Excellence in Marksmanship

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    A U.S. Marine competes during the Depot Competition-In-Arms Program at Edson Range, Camp Pendleton, California on Jan. 20, 2022. The DCIAP is a 5-day intramural shooting competition that serves as the initial stage of identifying Marines with the skills and desire to be part of the Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego Shooting Team. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Christian Cachola)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2022
    Date Posted: 01.28.2022 14:56
    Photo ID: 7026769
    VIRIN: 220120-M-BY246-1167
    Resolution: 5314x3543
    Size: 8.71 MB
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marines Compete for Excellence in Marksmanship [Image 13 of 13], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Marines Compete for Excellence in Marksmanship
    Marines Compete for Excellence in Marksmanship
    Marines Compete for Excellence in Marksmanship
    Marines Compete for Excellence in Marksmanship
    Marines Compete for Excellence in Marksmanship
    Marines Compete for Excellence in Marksmanship
    Marines Compete for Excellence in Marksmanship
    Marines Compete for Excellence in Marksmanship
    Marines Compete for Excellence in Marksmanship
    Marines Compete for Excellence in Marksmanship
    Marines Compete for Excellence in Marksmanship
    Marines Compete for Excellence in Marksmanship
    Marines Compete for Excellence in Marksmanship

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Competition
    Marines
    CIAP
    M18
    12MCD

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT