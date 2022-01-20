A U.S. Marine competes during the Depot Competition-In-Arms Program at Edson Range, Camp Pendleton, California on Jan. 20, 2022. The DCIAP is a 5-day intramural shooting competition that serves as the initial stage of identifying Marines with the skills and desire to be part of the Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego Shooting Team. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Christian Cachola)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.20.2022 Date Posted: 01.28.2022 14:56 Photo ID: 7026761 VIRIN: 220120-M-BY246-1076 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 7.23 MB Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Marines Compete for Excellence in Marksmanship [Image 13 of 13], by Sgt Christian Oliver Cachola, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.