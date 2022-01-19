Marines Compete for Excellence in Marksmanship

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Eric Antonelli, the commanding officer of Range Company, Weapons Field Training Battalion, demonstrates movement with the M18 service pistol during the Depot Competition-In-Arms Program at Edson Range, Camp Pendleton, California on Jan. 19, 2022. The DCIAP is a 5-day intramural shooting competition that serves as the initial stage of identifying Marines with the skills and desire to be part of the Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego Shooting Team. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Christian Cachola)

