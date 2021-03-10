Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hill AFB family receives grant to purchase 'adventurous wheels' [Image 2 of 3]

    Hill AFB family receives grant to purchase 'adventurous wheels'

    HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    75th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    (Center) Master Sgt. Jared Graham, 75th Logistics Readiness Squadron, and wife Laura pose with sons Dino and Tyson, while hiking in their new all-terrain wheelchairs. The Grahams’ received a special needs grant offered by the Air Force Aid Society to purchase the “adventurous wheels” for their sons, enabling them to enjoy the outdoors more. (Courtesy photo)

    This work, Hill AFB family receives grant to purchase ‘adventurous wheels’ [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

