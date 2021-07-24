Hill AFB family receives grant to purchase ‘adventurous wheels’

Laura Graham, wife of Master Sgt. Jared Graham, 75th Logistics Readiness Squadron, gazes at a lake with sons Dino and Tyson, while hiking in their new all-terrain wheelchairs. The Grahams’ received a special needs grant offered by the Air Force Aid Society to purchase the “adventurous wheels” for their sons, enabling them to enjoy the outdoors more. (Courtesy photo)

