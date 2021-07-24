Hill AFB family receives grant to purchase ‘adventurous wheels’

Dino and Tyson Graham, sons of Master Sgt. Jared Graham, 75th Logistics Readiness Squadron, and wife Laura, pose in their new all-terrain wheelchairs during a hike. The Grahams’ received a special needs grant offered by the Air Force Aid Society to purchase the “adventurous wheels” for their sons, enabling them to enjoy the outdoors more. (Courtesy photo)

