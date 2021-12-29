Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NAVSTA Rota Opens New Playgrounds [Image 4 of 5]

    NAVSTA Rota Opens New Playgrounds

    SPAIN

    12.29.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Nathan Carpenter 

    Naval Station Rota, Spain

    NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Dec. 29, 2021) Newly constructed playgrounds are now open for use at the Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota family housing area. NAVSTA Rota sustains the fleet, enables the fighter and supports the family by conducting air operations, port operations, ensuring security and safety, assuring quality of life and providing the core services of power, water, fuel and information technology. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Nathan Carpenter.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.29.2021
    Date Posted: 01.28.2022 08:36
    Photo ID: 7026007
    VIRIN: 211229-N-CO914-1221
    Resolution: 2634x1756
    Size: 769.47 KB
    Location: ES
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVSTA Rota Opens New Playgrounds [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Nathan Carpenter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NAVSTA Rota Opens New Playgrounds
    NAVSTA Rota Opens New Playgrounds
    NAVSTA Rota Opens New Playgrounds
    NAVSTA Rota Opens New Playgrounds
    NAVSTA Rota Opens New Playgrounds

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Playground
    Family Housing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT