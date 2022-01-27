New Playgrounds Improve Quality of Life for the Families of NAVSTA Rota

Children and parents can rejoice! Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota is mid-way through the Las Palmeras Family Housing playground project which includes removal of deteriorating playgrounds, upgrading and renovating of current ones, and the installation of a new one. In recent months, two renovated playgrounds opened and two more are slated to open later this spring.



“The project was created for the Las Palmeras families and Rota community, and designed to refresh and update old, dated playground equipment,” said Vernon Nelson, housing director for NAVSTA Rota. “Our primary focus was on renovating and installing four main kid-friendly playgrounds throughout the Las Palmeras family housing community.”



Prior to this project, family housing had 13 playgrounds that were outdated and in need of repairs. The phased project focused on consolidating the number of playgrounds through housing and updating the playgrounds. These new playgrounds meet the newest safety requirements in addition to features such as soft rubber flooring, seating, water fountains, and shade structures.



The first playgrounds to open were located off Granada road and in the SeaView Pines amphitheater area. Nelson said that the feedback from the community on these two playgrounds have been extremely positive.

“Amidst the challenge of COVID-19 worldwide, it is extremely important to maintain morale and recreation,” said Nelson. “We now see families and children enjoying the playgrounds within base housing.”



The project was rolled out in phases over the past year. According to Nelson, this was to ensure that families and community were able to maintain recreation and great quality of life with minimum impact.

“The timing couldn't have been better,” said Nelson. “With the pandemic keeping children closer to home, this has been a breath of fresh air for everyone.”



The remaining two playgrounds for this project include a small unit beside the self help building and the largest installation at the Rio Salado park near the entrance of family housing. Both are slated to open this spring.

Ultimately, Nelson hopes these playgrounds enhance “the neighborhood feeling and sense of community” for those at NAVSTA Rota.



The playground project is one of many projects within the Las Palmeras family housing area to upgrade the overall quality of life for Sailors and their families. This summer, several houses that were being renovated under Phase IV housing project will be turned over for occupancy.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.27.2022 Date Posted: 01.29.2022 03:41 Story ID: 413667 Location: ROTA, ES Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, New Playgrounds Improve Quality of Life for the Families of NAVSTA Rota, by Courtney Pollock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.