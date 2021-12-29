NAVSTA Rota Opens New Playgrounds

NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Dec. 29, 2021) Newly constructed playgrounds are now open for use at the Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota family housing area. NAVSTA Rota sustains the fleet, enables the fighter and supports the family by conducting air operations, port operations, ensuring security and safety, assuring quality of life and providing the core services of power, water, fuel and information technology. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Nathan Carpenter.)

