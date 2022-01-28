Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFSBn-Germany adjutant looks forward to new challenges at next assignment in Kuwait [Image 2 of 2]

    AFSBn-Germany adjutant looks forward to new challenges at next assignment in Kuwait

    VILSECK, BY, GERMANY

    01.28.2022

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Jeffery Kent, the Army Field Support Battalion-Germany senior personnel officer and adjutant, 405th Army Field Support Brigade, is scheduled to report to the 401st Army Field Support Brigade in Kuwait very soon. He said he will miss AFSBn-Germany and the 405th AFSB team but looks forward to the next challenge. (Photo illustration by Cameron Porter)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.28.2022
    Date Posted: 01.28.2022 05:30
    Photo ID: 7025820
    VIRIN: 220128-A-SM279-786
    Resolution: 1482x2048
    Size: 158.5 KB
    Location: VILSECK, BY, DE 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFSBn-Germany adjutant looks forward to new challenges at next assignment in Kuwait [Image 2 of 2], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    AFSBn-Germany adjutant looks forward to new challenges at next assignment in Kuwait
    AFSBn-Germany adjutant looks forward to new challenges at next assignment in Kuwait

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    AFSBn-Germany adjutant looks forward to new challenges at next assignment in Kuwait

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    PeopleFirst
    target_news_europe
    SupportTheWarrior
    OperationalizeAMC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT