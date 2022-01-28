AFSBn-Germany adjutant looks forward to new challenges at next assignment in Kuwait

Photo By Cameron Porter | Jeffery Kent, the Army Field Support Battalion-Germany senior personnel officer and...... read more read more Photo By Cameron Porter | Jeffery Kent, the Army Field Support Battalion-Germany senior personnel officer and adjutant, 405th Army Field Support Brigade, is scheduled to report to the 401st Army Field Support Brigade in Kuwait very soon. He said he will miss AFSBn-Germany and the 405th AFSB team but looks forward to the next challenge. (U.S. Army courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

Name: Jeffery Kent



Job title: Senior Personnel Officer and Adjutant



Assigned: Army Field Support Battalion-Germany, 405th Army Field Support Brigade



Location: Rose Barracks, Vilseck, Germany



Experience: I’ve been working at AFSBn-Germany for one year. Before that I was assigned to the 407th Army Field Support Brigade at Fort Hood, Texas, working as a workforce management specialist for about eight years, and before that I was assigned to the III Corps and Fort Hood Personnel and Administrative Directorate for three years.



Other service: I served on active duty in the Army from 1990 to 2009, retiring as a master sergeant and a senior human resources manager.



Hometown: Baltimore, Maryland



Family: I have three adult children. My daughters’ names are Victoria and Alicya, and my son’s name is Joshua.



Q: Can you explain what you do and what you are responsible for at AFSBn-Germany?



A: My number one responsibility as the senior personnel officer and adjutant at AFSBn-Germany is taking care of the battalion’s entire workforce – both military and civilian. We’re talking all the personnel actions – for example, all the hiring actions for the civilian employees, the civilian online time and attendance system, awards for military members and civilians, pay and finance for both, civilian appraisals and military evaluations, the Army sponsorship program, and multiple daily, weekly, monthly and quarterly status reports and COVID-19 informational updates. I’m a one-man shop so when it comes to personnel actions and reporting for the battalion, I do it all.



Q: Why is the service you provide so important?



A: What I do at AFSBn-Germany for our civilian employees and our Soldiers directly affects their morale and ultimately our mission. Morale is very important. I help to make sure our employees and their families are taken care of – to include all the typical daily activities such as mail, pay, awards, appraisals and evaluations. Even in processing and sponsorship – when we have new employees assigned to the battalion, whether they are Soldiers or civilians, I help to ensure their transition goes smoothly and they are welcomed to AFSBn-Germany properly. Taking care of our Soldiers and civilians helps ensure they are able to perform their duties and ultimately helps ensure mission success.



Q: What do you enjoy about your job, and what motivates you?



A: I’ve been doing this professionally for over 31 years, and I keep doing it because I love taking care of Soldiers and Army families. I love serving others, and this is what I do best. I take pride in what I do to make sure our employees and their families are taken care of. I take pride in providing them with outstanding customer service. I’m leaving AFSBn-Germany and the 405th AFSB very soon and being assigned to the 401st Army Field Support Brigade in Kuwait. I will miss the team here, but I look forward to the next challenge.



AFSBn-Germany and the 405th AFSB: Headquartered at Rose Barracks in Vilseck, AFSBn-Germany is responsible for providing and coordinating tactical and operational sustainment to ensure theater readiness and enable commanders to conduct a full range of military operations by providing logistics assistance to commanders confronted with challenges beyond their resources or capabilities. The battalion performs this function through the employment of U.S. Army Material Command's Logistics Assistance Program. The battalion is also responsible for the Dülmen Army Prepositioned Stock-2 worksite and is scheduled to assume command and control of the Mannheim APS-2 worksite sometime later this year. The 405th AFSB is assigned to U.S. Army Sustainment Command and under the operational control of the 21st Theater Sustainment Command, U.S. Army Europe and Africa. The brigade is headquartered in Kaiserslautern, Germany, and provides materiel enterprise support to U.S. Forces throughout Europe and Africa – providing theater sustainment logistics; synchronizing acquisition, logistics and technology; and leveraging AMC’s materiel enterprise to support joint forces. For more information on the 405th AFSB, visit the official website at www.afsbeurope.army.mil and the official Facebook site at www.facebook.com/405thAFSB.