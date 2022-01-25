220125-N-N0874-0007 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Jan. 25, 2022) Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 2 Sailors assigned to Carrier Strike Group 8 conduct training aboard Norwegian Royal Navy Fridtjof Nansen-class frigate HNoMS Fridtjof Nansen (F310) during Neptune Strike 2022, Jan. 25, 2022. Neptune Strike 2022 highlights the natural evolution of NATO’s ability to integrate the high-end maritime warfare capabilities of a carrier strike group to support the defense of the Alliance. (Photo by Public Affairs Officer Marius Vågenes Villanger / Norwegian Armed Forces.)
