220125-N-N0874-0008 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Jan. 25, 2022) An MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter assigned to the “Dragonslayers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 11 carries an explosive ordnance disposal team from Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 2, assigned to Carrier Strike Group 8, during Neptune Strike 2022, Jan. 25, 2022. Neptune Strike 2022 highlights the natural evolution of NATO’s ability to integrate the high-end maritime warfare capabilities of a carrier strike group to support the defense of the Alliance. (Photo by Public Affairs Officer Marius Vågenes Villanger / Norwegian Armed Forces.)

Date Taken: 01.25.2022