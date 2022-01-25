Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Neptune Strike 2022 highlights the natural evolution of NATO’s ability to integrate the high-end maritime warfare capabilities of a carrier strike group to support the defense of the Alliance. [Image 3 of 7]

    Neptune Strike 2022 highlights the natural evolution of NATO’s ability to integrate the high-end maritime warfare capabilities of a carrier strike group to support the defense of the Alliance.

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    01.25.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Carrier Strike Group 8

    220125-N-N0874-0008 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Jan. 25, 2022) An MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter assigned to the “Dragonslayers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 11 carries an explosive ordnance disposal team from Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 2, assigned to Carrier Strike Group 8, during Neptune Strike 2022, Jan. 25, 2022. Neptune Strike 2022 highlights the natural evolution of NATO’s ability to integrate the high-end maritime warfare capabilities of a carrier strike group to support the defense of the Alliance. (Photo by Public Affairs Officer Marius Vågenes Villanger / Norwegian Armed Forces.)

    #NATO
    #StrongerTogether
    #WeAreNATO
    #NeptuneStrike
    #NeptuneStrike22

