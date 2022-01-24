220124-N-N0874-0005 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Jan. 24, 2022) An F/A-18F Super Hornet, attached to the “Red Rippers” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 11 conducts a flyby of the Norwegian Royal Navy Fridtjof Nansen-class frigate HNoMS Fridjtof Nansen (F310) during Neptune Strike 2022, Jan. 24, 2022. Neptune Strike 2022 highlights the natural evolution of NATO’s ability to integrate the high-end maritime warfare capabilities of a carrier strike group to support the defense of the Alliance. (Photo by Public Affairs Officer Marius Vågenes Villanger / Norwegian Armed Forces.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.24.2022 Date Posted: 01.28.2022 03:52 Photo ID: 7025781 VIRIN: 220124-N-N0874-0005 Resolution: 1500x1000 Size: 759.41 KB Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA , MEDITERRANEAN SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Neptune Strike 2022 highlights the natural evolution of NATO’s ability to integrate the high-end maritime warfare capabilities of a carrier strike group to support the defense of the Alliance. [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Justin Wolpert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.