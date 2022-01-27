Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    3rd LSB Battalion Field Exercise I: Bravo Company operations [Image 9 of 9]

    3rd LSB Battalion Field Exercise I: Bravo Company operations

    CAMP GONSALVES, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.27.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Jose Brenes, a motor transport operator with 3rd Landing Support Battalion, Combat Logistics Regiment 3, conducts a convoy brief on Camp Gonsalves, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 26, 2022. 3rd LSB conducted a battalion field exercise to train core mission essential tasks and rehearse emerging warfighting concepts in preparation for future exercises and operations. 3d MLG, based out of Okinawa, Japan, is a forward-deployed combat unit that serves as III MEF’s comprehensive logistics and combat service support backbone for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Hunter Barber)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2022
    Date Posted: 01.28.2022 01:26
    Photo ID: 7025595
    VIRIN: 220124-M-M0320-1009
    Resolution: 4889x3259
    Size: 1.34 MB
    Location: CAMP GONSALVES, OKINAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd LSB Battalion Field Exercise I: Bravo Company operations [Image 9 of 9], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    3rd LSB Battalion Field Exercise I: Bravo Company operations
    3rd LSB Battalion Field Exercise I: Bravo Company operations
    3rd LSB Battalion Field Exercise I: Bravo Company operations
    3rd LSB Battalion Field Exercise I: Bravo Company operations
    3rd LSB Battalion Field Exercise I: Bravo Company operations
    3rd LSB Battalion Field Exercise I: Bravo Company operations
    3rd LSB Battalion Field Exercise I: Bravo Company operations
    3rd LSB Battalion Field Exercise I: Bravo Company operations
    3rd LSB Battalion Field Exercise I: Bravo Company operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Motor Transportation
    Camp Gonsalves
    Convoy Brief

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT