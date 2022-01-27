U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Jose Brenes, a motor transport operator with 3rd Landing Support Battalion, Combat Logistics Regiment 3, conducts a convoy brief on Camp Gonsalves, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 26, 2022. 3rd LSB conducted a battalion field exercise to train core mission essential tasks and rehearse emerging warfighting concepts in preparation for future exercises and operations. 3d MLG, based out of Okinawa, Japan, is a forward-deployed combat unit that serves as III MEF’s comprehensive logistics and combat service support backbone for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Hunter Barber)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2022 01:26
|Photo ID:
|7025595
|VIRIN:
|220124-M-M0320-1009
|Resolution:
|4889x3259
|Size:
|1.34 MB
|Location:
|CAMP GONSALVES, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
This work, 3rd LSB Battalion Field Exercise I: Bravo Company operations [Image 9 of 9], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
