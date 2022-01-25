U.S. Marines with 3rd Landing Support Battalion, Combat Logistics Regiment 3, prepare for a convoy through Henoko beach on Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 25, 2022. 3rd LSB conducted a battalion field exercise to train core mission essential tasks and rehearse emerging warfighting concepts in preparation for future exercises and operations. 3d MLG, based out of Okinawa, Japan, is a forward-deployed combat unit that serves as III MEF’s comprehensive logistics and combat service support backbone for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Hunter Barber)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.25.2022 Date Posted: 01.28.2022 01:26 Photo ID: 7025591 VIRIN: 220124-M-M0320-1004 Resolution: 5074x3383 Size: 1.78 MB Location: CAMP SCHWAB, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 3rd LSB Battalion Field Exercise I: Bravo Company operations [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Sebastian Riveraaponte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.