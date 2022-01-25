Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    3rd LSB Battalion Field Exercise I: Bravo Company operations [Image 5 of 9]

    3rd LSB Battalion Field Exercise I: Bravo Company operations

    CAMP SCHWAB, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.25.2022

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Sebastian Riveraaponte 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marines with 3rd Landing Support Battalion, Combat Logistics Regiment 3, prepare for a convoy through Henoko beach on Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 25, 2022. 3rd LSB conducted a battalion field exercise to train core mission essential tasks and rehearse emerging warfighting concepts in preparation for future exercises and operations. 3d MLG, based out of Okinawa, Japan, is a forward-deployed combat unit that serves as III MEF’s comprehensive logistics and combat service support backbone for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Hunter Barber)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.25.2022
    Date Posted: 01.28.2022 01:26
    Photo ID: 7025591
    VIRIN: 220124-M-M0320-1004
    Resolution: 5074x3383
    Size: 1.78 MB
    Location: CAMP SCHWAB, OKINAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd LSB Battalion Field Exercise I: Bravo Company operations [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Sebastian Riveraaponte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    3rd LSB Battalion Field Exercise I: Bravo Company operations
    3rd LSB Battalion Field Exercise I: Bravo Company operations
    3rd LSB Battalion Field Exercise I: Bravo Company operations
    3rd LSB Battalion Field Exercise I: Bravo Company operations
    3rd LSB Battalion Field Exercise I: Bravo Company operations
    3rd LSB Battalion Field Exercise I: Bravo Company operations
    3rd LSB Battalion Field Exercise I: Bravo Company operations
    3rd LSB Battalion Field Exercise I: Bravo Company operations
    3rd LSB Battalion Field Exercise I: Bravo Company operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Convoy
    Motor Transportation
    Camp Schwab

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT